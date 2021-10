Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced the appointment of its first ever Irish Language Officer.

Caroline Ní Fhlatharta, a native speaker from Connemara, takes up the role at the end of this month.

She joined NUI Galway more than 16 years ago and has worked in various roles at the university, working closely with the Irish language.

She’ll now have responsibility in her new role for driving the University’s vision for the Irish language.