NUIG antigen testing trial finds low level of Covid infection

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A pilot project being conducted at NUIG and other campuses using antigen testing has found low levels of coronavirus among staff and students.

According to the Irish Times, less than 1% of more than 12,000 rapid Covid-19 tests in third-level colleges have registered positive since campuses reopened.

The trial has been conducted as part of a Unicov research study at NUI Galway, Trinity College, University College Cork and University College Dublin.

By early October, over 12,800 tests were completed across the four university sites.

The current positivity rate is less than 1%.

The Unicov pilot project is to be rolled out to other campus sites shortly.

The research programme, meanwhile, is being extended to include waste-water surveillance to monitor the prevalence of Covid-19 across NUI Galway, Trinity College, University College Cork and University College Dublin.