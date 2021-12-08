NUIG announces winners of 2021 Alumni Awards

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway has announced the winners of the 2021 Alumni Awards, and they include the HSE’s Dr Colm Henry and Oranmore actor and star of Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan

The annual event recognises the achievements and contributions of graduates across a range of disciplines, including art, sport, public service, Irish language and academia.

The Alumni Award for Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies has been awarded to actor Nicola Coughlan.

Director of Europus, Áine Ní Chonghaile, has been selected as the winner of the Business and Commerce category.

The award for Law, Public Policy and Government went to General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants, Antoinette Cunningham.

In the category of Engineering, Science and Technology, the winner is Professor Mark Costello, Professor in Marine Ecology at Nord University in Norway.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, has taken the Alumni Award for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Connacht GAA Secretary, John Prenty, has been named the winner in the Contribution to Sport category

While the Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge went to head of music and presenter at Raidió na Gaeltachta, Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha.