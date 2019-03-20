NUIG announces winners of 2019 Alumni Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced the winners of the 2019 Alumni Awards.

The awards recognise individual excellence and achievements among the university’s more than 100,000 graduates worldwide.

Journalist & RTÉ London correspondent, Fiona Mitchell will receive the award for Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies.

Aviation entrepreneur, Dómhnal Slattery has been honoured with the award for Business and Commerce.

Senior counsel and jurist, Grainne McMorrow has secured the award for Law, Public Policy and Government.

Cancer scientist, Dr John Lyons has been selected for the award for Engineering, Science and Technology.

Surgeon and clinical educator, Dr Ronan Waldron has been honoured with the award for Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Journalist and broadcaster, Póilín Ní Chiaráin has been selected for the Gradam Alumni don Gaeilge.

Finally, Sports medicine pioneer, Dr Mick Molloy has been honoured with the Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport.

They will all be welcomed back to their alma mater for a Gala Banquet next month.

Former honorees include President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, former Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore, broadcaster Seán O’Rourke and Olympic medallist Olive Loughnane.