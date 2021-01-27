NUIG announces first university partnership in Ireland aimed at building leadership skills

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced a new partnership with LIFT Ireland that is the first of its kind in the country, aimed at building leadership skills across third level institutions.

LIFT Ireland is a non-profit initiative to raise the level of leadership nationwide through the development of key leadership qualities and skills.

It provides training to a wide range of groups – ranging from multi-national corporations to SMEs, NGOs, schools, sports organisations and individuals.

The programme is delivered through roundtable sessions, which focus on key leadership values, such as honesty, competence, accountability, empathy, respect and positive attitude.

Today’s announcement of the parternship between NUI Galway and LIFT will see more than 200 staff and students trained as facilitators by April.

These facilitators will then go on to help train a further 1,500 staff and students at NUI Galway in leadership skills throughout the year.

These students at NUI Galway who availed of the pilot scheme last year share their experience of the leadership training.

NUI Galway President Professor Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh says the new partnership will play an important role in cementing NUI Galway’s position as a leading university – for more on this, tune in to FYI [email protected]…