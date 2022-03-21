NUIG and GMIT secure funding to support Traveller and Roma students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG and GMIT have secured funding to support Traveller and Roma students in higher education.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has announced the rollout of 450 thousand euro in funding to assist the effort nationwide.

The Further Education Minister Simon Harris has made the announcement of the funding through the Dormant Accounts Funds.

Third level bases in Galway are to share a total allocation of over 54 thousand euro.

NUIG has secured over 36 thousand euro, while GMIT will receive almost 18 thousand euro.

The aim is to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t widen the already significant gap in higher education between Travellers and the wider population.

Minister Harris says their participation in college remains alarmingly low, with data showing there are currently just 61 Travellers in higher education.