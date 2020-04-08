NUIG and DCU launch survey exploring impact of coronavirus on Irish daily life

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Research teams at NUI Galway and Dublin City University have launched a nationwide survey which explores the impact of coronavirus on daily life in Ireland.

The survey, which went live at 6 o’clock this morning, asks participants how government measures – such as the closure of schools and movement restrictions – have impacted them.

Its findings will be used to inform the government’s response to the pandemic and assist in planning future measures for Covid-19.

The online survey is open to the public until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

www.nuigalway.ie/corona-study