NUI Galway issues appeal to staff for student accommodation

Galway Bay FM newsroom – In a fresh call for help, NUI Galway has issued an appeal to staff members who may have accommodation for students.

The university convened an Accommodation Taskforce for the first time this year to aid students struggling to find a place to live.

The campaign has led to 500 extra beds being made available to students through their Student Pad portal.

In a recent email sent to students, NUI Galway are asking staff to consider renting a spare room to students.

SU President Sai Gajulla says it shows just how bad the situation is: