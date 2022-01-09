NUI Launch new platform offering educational material

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway has created a new platform offering free reusable materials for students to use in teaching and research.

The Open Educational resources project sees staff and students supporting the development of textbooks, videos, lecture notes, handbooks, manuals, lesson plans, worksheets and annotated books.

The material is free and tailored for specific courses such as medicine and health, genetics, maths, language learning, history, English, media studies and Irish studies.

It is estimated the materials result in ongoing annual savings of €45,000 for the student body.

More information on the new resource can be found on the NUI Galway website.