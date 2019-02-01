Current track
NUI Galway to maintain requirement of Irish among new entrants

Written by on 1 February 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to maintain its requirement that students applying to the university must have a pass in Leaving Cert Irish.

The long-standing policies of National University of Ireland- which includes UCD, UCC and NUI Galway have been under review in light of the growing diversity of students progressing to higher education.

According to the Irish Times, The National University of Ireland has acknowledged that its policy on Irish has proved “controversial and divisive.”

The NUI which includes NUI Galway, UCD, Maynooth University and St Angela’s College Sligo noted that the number of students securing exemptions from Irish for entry into its colleges is increasing.

Almost 3,000 students availed of exemptions last year, an 8 percent increase in just 3 years – with most securing an exemption on the basis of being born outside of Ireland.

However, Leaving Cert Irish will continue to be a requirement for entry to its colleges.

It remains the only Irish university system where applicants are required to have at least a pass in ordinary-level Irish- unless exempted on grounds of special needs or nationality.

