NUI Galway to lead health study on impacts of retrofitting homes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from NUI Galway are seeking candidates for a health study on the benefits of retrofitting homes.

The Haven project involves the measurement of indoor air quality before and after retrofitting, health questionnaires and comparisons with other homes.

The project is being carried-out by a team from NUIG’s School of Science in collaboration with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Further information about the study and how to sign-up is available on the NUI Galway website.

Lead researcher Dr Edel Doherty says the study is looking for people whose homes have both high and low energy ratings…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.