NUI Galway to launch third phase of survey exploring impact of coronavirus on Irish life

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will launch the third phase of its survey which examines how the coronavirus, and associated government restrictions, have impacted the lives of Irish people tomorrow.

The third phase of the nationwide study will ask the public if they would consider installing a contact tracing app

Contact tracing apps can detect how coronavirus spreads in a community using bluetooth or GPS.

The introduction of a contact tracing app is being considered by the Irish government with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

The third phase of the NUIG study, which is being carried out in conjunction with DCU, will be launched tomorrow morning at 6am.

It can be accessed on NUI Galway’s website and will be live for 24 hours.