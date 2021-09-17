NUI Galway to launch partnership promoting culture, learning and research on islands and the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will this morning launch a new partnership promoting the islands and the west as places of culture, learning and research.

It’s a joint partnership with Áras Éanna Arts Centre on Inis Oirr.

This morning’s launch will see 21 uniquely decorated currachs placed on display on the NUI Galway campus as part of a special exhibition celebrating Culture Night.

It’ll showcase works by artists John Behan, Jennifer Cunningham, Ger Sweeney and Áine Philips.

The launch will take place at the Quad at NUI Galway this morning at 11am.

Photo – NUI Galway