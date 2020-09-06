NUI Galway to launch fundraising drive to raise €30m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to launch a fundraising drive in order to raise €30m to supported the continued development of the university.

The money would be used for a range of projects – including the construction of new buildings and refurbishment of existing campus buildings.

According to the Business Post, NUI Galway is hoping to raise €30m from a mixture of private and philanthropic donors, against the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and limited Government support.

The major fundraiser would support wide range of projects, including the construction or refurbishment of campus facilities, research programmes and student scholarships or other supports.

Tender documents show the university is now seeking the services of a professional fundraising campaign manager at a cost of up to €200 thousand, excluding VAT.

The successful bidder would be required to determine the feasibility and readiness of the €30m fundraising plan – and develop an effective strategy to maximize revenue streams, generate momentum and identity any obstacles to reaching the ambitious target.

NUI Galway says it has issued the request for tender as it embarks on a plan to implement it’s five year strategy and enhance its status as a world-renowned centre for research and learning.