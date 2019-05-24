NUI Galway to launch Europe’s first survey on wild honey bees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first ever online survey in Europe of wild honey-bees is being launched by NUI Galway today.

People across the country are being asked to record sightings of wild honey bees as part of the research.

Out of a total of 99 bee species in Ireland, there is only one native wild honey-bee, called the Northern Black Bee.

It’s considered largely extinct in the wild across much of Europe.

Professor Grace McCormack, from NUI Galway, says their well-being is important to maintain and protect honey bee health – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…