NUI Galway to host symposium on diversity and inclusion in higher education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will host an online symposium on diversity and inclusion in higher education from tomorrow.

The two-day event will include an international line-up of speakers and panellists to explore the issue at a local, national and global level.

It’ll explore the actions higher education institutions can take to create and promote fully inclusive learning environments – with a specific focus on student voices.

The free symposium will take place tomorrow and Thursday – further details can be found at the Event Brite website.