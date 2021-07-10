NUI Galway to host international theatre conference

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway will next week host the world’s largest international conference on theatre studies.

The annual conference of the International Federation for Theatre Research will bring together over 800 speakers from more than 30 countries around the world.

This year, the event – being held virtually for the first time – will discuss the theme of ‘Theatre Ecologies” and will explore topics including the impact of Covid-19.

The event will also feature a specially curated showcase of theatre from the West of Ireland.

The conference will take place from Monday, July 12th until Friday the 16th – and further information is available at www.iftr.org.