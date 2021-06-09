NUI Galway to host high level discussion on proposed increases to state pension age

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will hold a high level discussion tomorrow afternoon on the proposed increases to the state pension age, and the opinions of older Irish workers’.

The virtual event is being hosted by NUIG’s Irish Centre for Social Gerontology and will present findings from the cross-national European Dynamic of Accumulated Inequalities for Seniors in Employment or DAISIE project.

It comes as the Commission on Pensions is due to issue its recommendations on the proposed increase in state pension age later this month.

The round table event will also involve representatives from IBEC, trade unions representing the healthcare and financial sectors and Age Action and to facilitate a broader discussion of extended working life policy in Ireland.

The free webinar will take place from 12 – 2.30pm and registration is available online at icsg.ie.

NUIG academic and Principal Investigator of the Irish strand of the DAISIE project Dr Áine Ní Léime, will deliver a presentation of findings of workers’ perspectives of the proposed increases in the State Pension Age.

She says there are very mixed opinions among workers on the issue – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]