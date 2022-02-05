NUI Galway to get half a million euro for European initiatives

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway is to get half a million euro to help with participation in European initiatives

The allocation comes from a €3.1 million fund for third level institutions participating in European University alliances.

The funding aims to strengthen Irish partners in these alliances by supporting student exchanges and engagment.

NUI Galway has recieved €442,000 to promote Sustainability and Global engagement through Higher Eduction.

Minister Simon Harris has welcomed the funding as an ambitious vision for the innovative and globally competitive education area.