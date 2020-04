Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will confer more than 300 graduates online next week.

Due to restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the University will not be able to hold them in person and will mark the occasion through Facebook live instead.

On Monday 190 future doctors will be conferred.

NUI Galway pushed forward their final year exams to ensure they would be available to enter the healthcare workforce.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..