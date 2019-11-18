NUI Galway to bring students home from Hong Kong over fears of ongoing violent protests

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway has arranged for seven students studying in Hong Kong to return home due to ongoing protests in the territory.

Earlier today police fired rubber bullets and tear gas in violent clashes with protesters who’ve taken over a university campus.

More than 20 Irish students who are studying abroad in Hong Kong have been advised by their universities to return home due to a 6 month long series of protests.

Trinity College Dublin says 10 of its students remain in Hong Kong, with 2 having decided to come home.

UCD is arranging for 5 of its students to travel back to Ireland, while two University of Limerick students have also now left the territory.