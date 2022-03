Galway Bay FM Newsroom- NUI Galway Students Union this evening organised a gathering in solidarity with Ukraine.

The demonstration took place outside the Quad.

Participants dressed in yellow and blue.

Dr Olena Kudina, a Ukrainan Chemistry researcher, spoke to Reporter Ciara Mannion about her choice of clothing for the occasion.

Ciara also spoke with a history student, Kevin Singleton, about his proposal strongly condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.