NUI Galway SU decide against protest at tomorrow’s name-change event

GBFM Newsroom – NUI Galway’s Student Union have decided against holding a protest at tomorrow’s re-branding event.

The college will officially become the University of Galway, or Ollscoil na Gaillimhe, at the launch tomorrow.

There had been suggestions among students to use the event to hold a protest over the accommodation crisis and the lack of blending learning.

SU President Sai Gujulla explains that tomorrow is not the right time – but added the SU have not ruled out staging a protest in the future.