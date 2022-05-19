NUI Galway study identifies most important vascular risk factors for dementia

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An NUIG study has found controlling high blood pressure and diabetes, and following a healthier lifestyle from an earlier age could reduce risk of dementia in older age

The university teamed up with Boston University and the University of Texas with a study urging a personalised rather than a one size fits all approach to risk prediction.

The study examined data from 5,000 people to assess potential predictors for loss of cognitive function.

The most important vascular risk factors for dementia were high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus at age 55.

This is followed by cardiovascular disease at the age of 65.

Diabetes mellitus and previous stroke were identified as risk factors at ages 70 and 75.

Diabetes mellitus, previous stroke and not taking blood-pressure lowering medication was identified for those aged 80.

The study was published today in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association of Ireland, 64,000 people are living with dementia in Ireland.

It is estimated that the number of people with the condition will more than double in the next 25 years.