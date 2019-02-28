NUI Galway study finds young people have high levels of empathy but low levels of civic behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom- New research from NUI Galway has shown that young people in Ireland are showing high levels of empathy and social values, but find it difficult to actively help those in need.

The study conducted by the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUI Galway assessed the attitudes and values of 700 12 to 16 year olds.

It found that while many young people reported it easy to feel empathy for others in society, they found it difficult to step in and help when needed.

