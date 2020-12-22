NUI Galway study finds users of Covid Tracker app unsure of benefits

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study carried out at NUI Galway has found that a significant number of people using the HSE’s Covid Tracker App are unsure of its benefit in the fight against the virus.

The HSE’s Covid Tracker App was launched in July and currently has over 1.3 million active users.

Since then, more than 5,500 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been able to warn others with the app that they may have been a close contact.

However the study, carried out in association with the University of Limerick, found 4 in 10 people who use it are unsure about its benefits.

GP Mike O’ Callaghan, who was involved with the study, says while people may not be convinced, the app plays an important role as part of a combined effort…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…