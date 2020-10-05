NUI Galway study finds threats and fines not effective in encouraging people to follow pandemic restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

New global research conducted by NUI Galway has found strong links between the scope and content of official health messaging from government, and the public’s behaviour during the ongoing pandemic.

NUIG researchers working with colleagues in Canada have been analyzing how the public have been adhering to health guidelines in the face of Covid-19.

Data from the study is currently being used by NPHET as part of its role in advising Government on communication strategy.

The International Covid-19 Awareness and Responses Evaluation or ‘iCARE’ research found that threats of arrest, fines or quarantine did not help encourage people to behave in line with public health advice.

Instead, researchers found that positive communications such as a focus on how peoples actions are resulting in the pushing back of the virus were more effective methods.

The study also found that of all health measures mandated by NPHET and the government such as social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing, mask wearing currently has the poorest adherence.

Other findings include that while the vast majority of respondents are following the rules, many people have admitted to following regulations less rigorously now then they did in March.