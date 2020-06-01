NUI Galway study finds people overwhelmed by social media more likely to believe false information

Galway Bay fm newsroom – False information poses a serious threat to public health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s the finding of a new NUI Galway study on the sharing of coronavirus misinformation on social media.

It found that people can often feel overwhelmed by content on social media, which impairs their critical thinking and leads to the further spread of false information.

The study suggests the cycle can lead to people taking lockdown restrictions less seriously – directly posing a risk to public health.

It comes as 2 more people infected with covid-19 were reported to have died yesterday, and 66 more people have tested positive for the virus – including 2 new cases in Galway.

NUI Galway Lecturer, Dr. Eoin Whelan, says a problem arose in Sweden where people believed false information about deaths….

