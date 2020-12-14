NUI Galway study assessing impact of Covid-19 on teenagers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study being undertaken at NUI Galway on the impact of Covid-19 on teenagers is seeking participation from young people across Galway.

The study is being carried out by the School of Psychology at NUI Galway and Trinity College Dublin.

It aims to find out how teenagers are coping with and responding to the ongoing restrictions and changes in their lives during the pandemic.

The study is comprised of three surveys over a period of 12 months and teenagers aged between 12 and 18 years of age are invited to take part.

To find out more or to take part in the study, you can visit www.adaptresearchstudy.com or contact Dr. Caroline Heary at the School of Psychology at NUI Galway.

Dr Heary says it’s been an unprecedented year for everyone, but young people have been affected in a unique way….

