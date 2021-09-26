NUI Galway students urged to take part in UniCoV rapid testing project

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Students at NUI Galway are being urged to take part in a rapid testing project to combat Covid-19.

The project is called Unicov.org and allows for large-scale comparative analysis of Covid-19 testing technologies to inform the development of early warning systems for future disease outbreak prevention and control.

NUI Galway is leading the programme, which is seeking hundreds of student volunteers for rapid antigen testing and saliva-based PCR and LAMP testing, as well as conducting wastewater surveillance.

As well as NUI Galway being the lead site for the project, it is also running in Trinity College, UCD and UCC.

More than 2,100 tests have been completed so far at NUI Galway, with the project coordinators targeting a significant rise in testing the coming weeks.

More than 400 employees and students have volunteered at NUI Galway alone, with the target of 2,000 participants at each of the four sites.

For further detail about the project and to register, go to www.unicov.org.