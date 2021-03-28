NUI Galway Students Union Wind Down Week Begins Tomorrow

print

NUI Galway’s Wind Down Week organised by the Students Union begins tomorrow and runs until Friday.

The free online events are open to all in the Nui Galway community and features Yoga, Fitness, Meditation, drawing and Pilates classes.

There will also be a mental health workshop with Jigsaw Galway and a talk on how to spot toxic relationships and the psychology behind them.

Online social events will include the stitch and bitch knitting group. A table quiz, lunchtime meetups, a movie night and the ever popular hump day hoolie.

Full details of the week’s programme can be found here or you can go to the NUI Galway Students Union website, www.su.nuigalway.ie or email [email protected]