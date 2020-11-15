NUI Galway Students Union to run series of online events to mark Mental Health Week

A series of online events are being run to mark NUI galway’s Mental Health week that begins on Monday next

The events, organised by NUI Galway Students Union and run online, will look at Key Issues impacting on the Mental Health of Students including Self Care during the Covid Pandemic, eating disorders and Drug Use.

The Full Calendar Of Events Are As Follows…

NUI Galway Students’ Union Mental Health Week / Seachtain na Meabhairshláinte OÉ Gaillimh

Monday 16th Nov / Dé Luain an 16 Samhain

10:00 Mindfulness Workshop / Rang Aireachais

13:00 Yoga Class with Sports Unit (ZOOM Meeting ID: 913 6188 9314) / Rang Ióga

18:00 Self-Care during Covid-19 Panel Discussion (ZOOM Meeting ID: 968 0375 2952) / Díospóireacht Phainéil maidir le hAire a Thabhairt Duit Féin in Aimsir Covid-19

18.30 Free Strength & Conditioning Class / Rang Nirt agus Aclaithe

Tuesday 17th Nov / Dé Máirt an 17 Samhain

08.15 Mindfulness Class / Rang Aireachais

11:00 Fitness Class with Sports Unit (ZOOM Meeting ID: 960 4311 0974)

18:00 “Diet or Disorder?” – Eating Disorder Awareness Talk / Aiste Bia nó Neamhord?” Feasacht ar Neamhoird Itheacháin

Wednesday 18th Nov / Dé Céadaoin an 18 Samhain

All Day Competition: Find the positivity pebbles around campus / Comórtas: Aimsigh na clocha dearfacha thart ar an gcampas

13:00 Yoga Class with Sports Unit (ZOOM Meeting ID: 932 8784 0996) / Rang Ióga

16:00 NUI Galway on Drugs Panel Discussion / Díospóireacht Phainéil maidir le Feasacht ar Shábháilteacht Drugaí

18.30 Free Strength & Conditioning Class / Rang Nirt agus Aclaithe

19.30 Hump Day Hoolie / Cóisir na Céadaoin Crua

Thursday 19th Nov / Déardaoin an 19 Samhain

10:00 Virtual Coffee Morning (ZOOM Meeting ID: ID: 518 179 6706) / Maidin Chaife Fhíorúil

11:00 Fitness Class with Sports Unit (ZOOM Meeting ID: 979 9163 5589) / Rang Nirt agus Aclaithe

12:00 Panel Discussion – Mental Health in the Traveller Community (ZOOM Meeting ID: 912 0790 9067) / Díospóireacht Phainéil maidir le Meabhairshláinte i bPobal na dTaistealaithe

15:30 Changing Colours Workshop (Microsoft Teams Changing Colours Workshop 1) /Ag Athrú Dathanna

17:00 Yoga Class with Yoga Soc / Rang Ióga

19:00 Movie Watch Along Party (Vote in our Twitter Poll for the movie we watch!) / Cóisir Netflix

Friday 20th Nov / Dé hAoine an 20 Samhain

08.15 Mindfulness Class / Rang Aireachais

19:00 Big Weekend Table Quiz / Mór-Thráth na gCeist an Deiridh Seachtaine

All events are FREE! Imeachtaí SAOR IN AISCE iad ar fad!

More information from [email protected]

Tuilleadh eolais ar fail ó [email protected]

If you need someone to talk to please contact:

Here are some little things that can make a big difference to your mental health and wellbeing:

Keeping Active

Talking About Your Problems

Looking Out For Others

Connecting With Others

Eating Healthily

Drinking Less Alcohol

Sleeping Well

