NUI Galway Students Union to gather in solidarity with Ukraine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students Union is organising a gathering later this afternoon in solidarity with Ukraine

The demonstration will take place outside the Quad at 4.45pm

Students are being asked to wear or bring something blue and or yellow

