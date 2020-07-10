NUI Galway Students’ Union slams university over online repeat exams fees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Student’s Union at NUI Galway has condemned the university’s decision to continue charging students €295 to sit repeat exams online.

The student representative body says the fee has been used in the past to cover costs such as venues, supervisors and materials.

However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s repeats will be held online and NUIG S.U. claims the new format does not require many of the same costs.

The Union is urging the university to follow the example of other third-level institutions in Ireland that have cancelled the fee for this year.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, NUI Galway said the repeat exam fee supports costs including the setting and correcting of assignments, hosting exams online and the awarding of results.

It continued to state that students who are in need of financial support can apply for a fee waiver for repeat exams and added there is no fee for deferrals.

But Students’ Union President, Pádraic Toomey says it’s causing stress for students who are already struggling with the loss of access to college facilities.

