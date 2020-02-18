NUI Galway Students’ Union launches petition against 4% rent hike in on-campus accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway’s Students Union has set up an online petition calling on the university to revoke a 4% rent increase in on-campus accommodation.

The group argues that by applying the maximum 4% increase in a rent pressure zone, the University is exploiting 19,000 students and their families who already cannot afford the rents they are forced to pay.

The hike means that from September onwards, a single room in Goldcrest student accommodation will be €750 a month.

A petition was created yesterday and has already gathered hundreds of signatures.

SU President Clare Austick says a meeting was held with the University President yesterday to discuss concerns.

