NUI Galway students to launch campaign about experience of Covid-19 outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at NUI Galway have launched a campaign sharing their experience of an outbreak of Covid-19 in their class.

In September, 17 of the 27 students undertaking a Masters in Marketing tested positive for the virus.

Their ‘I Just’ campaign focuses on the impact it had on them and their families, the week that followed the class outbreak and the positive and negative support they received.

It’ll also discuss how Covid-19 reached their class so easily despite taking care to follow public health guidelines.

The campaign was launched on Instagram this afternoon, where the students shared some of their personal stories.