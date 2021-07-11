NUI Galway students to attend international academy in engineering for women

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two NUI Galway students are to attend the prestigous International Summer Academy in Engineering for Women in Austria next week.

Computer Science student Emma Urquuhart and Engineering student Aoife Prendergast were awarded scholarships in 2020 to attend the academy, but the plans were put on hold due to Covid-19.

They were two of just 30 female students from 15 different countries to be awarded scholarships for the two and a half week intensive programme.

It’s based around thematic areas of natural sciences, engineering and technology, and computer sciences and informatics.

Aoife and Emma will now travel to Austria tomorrow to take part in the programme, which runs until the end of the month, and work with other students in STEM fields.