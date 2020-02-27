NUI Galway students occupy university quad in protest over rent hike

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Students occupying the quadrangle at NUI Galway today have demanded a meeting with the university president over a 4% rent increase in on-campus accommodation

Up to 20 students have pitched tents in the green area at the quadrangle, while another group has occupied part of the building and is demanding a meeting with the President, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh.

NUIG Students Union says that by applying the maximum 4% increase in a rent pressure zone, the University is exploiting 19,000 students and their families who already cannot afford the rents they are forced to pay.

The coalition of students has announced plans to mount a continuing occupation of the quad in the university until the rent increase is revoked.

The group has set up an online petition calling on the university to revoke the increase which has now reached 2,000 signatures.

The university has attributed the rise to increased operating costs and the requirement for significant investment in the upgrade of the 30 year old Corrib Village, which has 764 beds.

In Dublin, UCD students are pitching tents at the main gate of their campus – as they fight a 12 percent rise in the price of on-campus accommodation.