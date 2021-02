print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway Students Union president Pádraic Toomey has said that ‘negative messaging’ shouldn’t be used to address the sharp rise in Covid cases in Galway city centre.

The local electoral area has an incidence rate that’s five times the national average, and the highest in the country.

The rise in the incidence rate has been partly linked to the return of students to their accommodation in the city.

Mr Toomey, added the ‘blame game’ won’t work.