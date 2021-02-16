NUI Galway Student Union President defends college after Covid-19 outbreak in city linked to third level students

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Student Union President is defending the college, after a Covid-19 outbreak in the city is linked to third level students.

Yesterday the HSE reported 135 cases among students in the area, stemming from 15 clusters ranging from two to forty people.

NUIG’s SU president Padraig Twomey says non-compliance to public health guidelines isn’t specific to young people:

Meanwhile, people will have to avoid crowded areas for at least the next six months according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

No new deaths were reported last night – the first time that’s happened since December 21st, while 821 new cases were detected.

91 new cases were notified in Galway, the second highest number of new cases nationwide.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Modelling Advisory Group said in workplaces and colleges especially, care is needed to stay safe with reference to outbreaks in student communities in Galway and Limerick.

In Galway, 135 cases have been notified in student communities, along with 35 suspected cases.

Dr Ronan Glynn says some significant restrictions will have to remain in place for the foreseeable future to continue to drive down cases.