NUI Galway student named on prestigious Forbes list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A student from NUI Galway has been named on the prestigious Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Europe List.

21 year-old Edel Browne is the youngest honouree in this year’s Science and Healthcare category

Edel Browne recently graduated from NUI Galway with a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology and is currently an EY Scholar pursuing an Masters in Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at the university.

She was recognised for her work on a project called Free Feet Medical, a device for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Other names on the impressive list with Edel include actor Daniel Radcliffe, musician George Ezra and Irish rugby player, Peter O’ Mahony.