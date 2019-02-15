NUI Galway student named on prestigious Forbes list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A student from NUI Galway has been named on the prestigious Forbes ’30 Under 30′ Europe List.

21 year-old Edel Browne is the youngest honouree in this year’s Science and Healthcare category

Edel Browne recently graduated from NUI Galway with a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology and is currently an EY Scholar pursuing an Masters in Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development at the university.

She was recognised for her work on a project called Free Feet Medical, a device for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Other names on the impressive list with Edel include actor Daniel Radcliffe, musician George Ezra and Irish rugby player, Peter O’ Mahony.

