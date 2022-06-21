NUI Galway student criticises the listing of Tuam and Oughterard as accommodation area options

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway student claims a recent email from NUI Galway shows just how bad the housing situation is.

The university recently sent an email to students with a link to its accommodation information page.

It included Tuam and Oughterard in a list of “popular accommodation areas” for students.

NUI Galway recognised that there is “high demand for housing” in Galway, but that there are options available outside the city served by bus routes.

However, Galway student Criodán O Murchu is criticising the recommendation for students to seek housing in areas which are so far away from the university campus.