NUI Galway student awarded the Gerard Byrne Bursary Awards

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway student, Bartley Horan is one of four students to recieve this years NCBI Gerard Byrne Bursary Award.

19-year-old Bartley from Kilmaine in County Mayo is currently in first year Mathematical Science.

The award consists of an annual grant for undergraduate students who are blind, or vision impaired and who are in a full-time college course at a recognised educational institution in the Republic of Ireland.

The value of each scholarship is set at 1,500 euro each year and continues for the duration of the undergraduate programme.