NUI Galway start-up NUA Surgical selected for new global programme

Written by on 18 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway start-up NUA Surgical has been selected to take part in a new global programme

The LaunchPad Lift Powered by Techstars programme identifies top-performing university start-ups from a global network of 20 universities, and pairs them with resources and opportunities to help their ventures succeed.

NUA Surgical is developing a novel medical device in obstetrics to make caesarean delivery a safer and more superior surgery.

It’s the only Irish start-up and one of only seven ventures selected through a highly competitive process

It will receive a $10,000 prize to support the growth of its ventures.

