NUI Galway set to change name to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Governing Authority of NUI Galway, has today approved the renaming of the institution to Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway.

The University is planning to formally adopt the new name at the end of the summer.

From then the bilingual title of the university – Ollscoil na Gaillimhe – University of Galway – will be used on all official documentation.

President of NUI Galway, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the decision has been given a lot of thought and it is a decision which is being taken following detailed assessment of the issues and comprehensive consultation and internal discussion.

Established in 1845, NUI Galway currently has more than 19,000 students, as well as more than 2,500 staff, across four colleges, 19 schools and five research institutes.

The move follows the recent renaming of GMIT to ATU Galway, following the official launch of the Atlantic Technological University.