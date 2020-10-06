NUI Galway seeks participants for diabetes prevention study

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Researchers from NUI Galway are inviting members of the public to take part in a new diabetes study.

Researchers from the School of Psychology want the public to share their views on diabetes, diet, exercise, a programme that uses a smartphone app and live health coaching to help people improve their health.

The Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes study is a 15-minute online survey that’s open to anyone over 18 years old, who’s living in Ireland.

The investigation aims to develop an online diabetes prevention programme to be delivered nationwide.

According to the Healthy Ireland Survey, over 800 thousand adults over 40 nationwide have, or are at risk at developing type 2 diabetes.

More information about the NUIG study is available online at pret 2 d .com/survey.