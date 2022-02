Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has secured almost half a million euro in funding as part of a drive to increase opportunities for students and staff to study, learn and work across Europe.

The funding of almost €445,000 has been granted by the Higher Education Authority as part of the ENLIGHT University Alliance.

It aims to progress pan-European teaching, learning and research over the next two years.

All nine of the universities in ENLIGHT are based outside of capital cities.