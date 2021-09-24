NUI Galway Secures €1 Million in Funding to Drive Equality Agenda

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has granted €1 million in funding to NUI Galway in a bid to help drive the equality agenda at the college.

NUI Galway is one of only five colleges to be awarded funding from the Performance Fund for higher education institutions, in recognition of innovative programmes to help create a better society.

NUIG successfully submitted a case study detailing recent actions to advance gender equality within the University where the proportion of female staff holding the role of Senior Lecturer has now increased from 33% in 2016/17 to 47% in 2020/21.

The proportion of female staff holding the role of Professor in the University increased from 16% to 28% over the same period.

The €1 million in funding will be used to support the expansion of work in the area of gender equality and the wider Equality, Diversity and Inclusion agenda.