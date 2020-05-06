NUI Galway reverse controversial rent hike for on campus student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway has reversed it’s controversial decision to raise the rent of on campus student accommodation by 4 per cent for the coming academic year.

The reversal follows several months of protests and actions by students and the NUIG SU, and will now see on campus tenants able to apply for a rent rebate to the amount of the 4 per cent rent increase.

The university attributed the initial price rise to increased operating costs and the requirement for significant investment in the upgrade of the 30 year old Corrib Village site.

A student led campaign protesting the rise in rent saw a series of actions taken including the occupation of the college’s quadrangle, letter writing campaigns and several meetings with university management and governors.

In a statement to FYI Galway this evening, NUI Galway say that the University will now liaise directly with students booked into Goldcrest and Corrib Villages for the coming academic year to organise the refund.

The Galway University was one of a number of 3rd level institutions nationally that proposed to bring in a 4 per cent rent hike to on campus accommodation.

NUIG, DCU and NUI Maynooth have all reversed the planned increase, with UCD still going ahead despite student protests.

President of the NUIG Student’s Union, Claire Austick says the decision to reverse the rent increase is major victory for students struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.