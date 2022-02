From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two NUI Galway projects have been selected to develop solutions for operational challenges facing the Defence Forces.

The researchers will collaborate with the Army, Navy and Air Corps to develop disruptive solutions for challenges facing frontline forces.

The first project, AltFuel4DF, will focus on converting waste to low-Carbon fuel.

The second, SafeGuard-Bio, will look at a novel device to detect multiple biological agents.